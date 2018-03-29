Afghan women launch rare protest for peace in Taliban stronghold





LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan - Dozens of peace activists, including women, have set up tents in the Afghan province of Helmand, after a car bomb killed more than a dozen people outside a sports stadium last week.

In a rare development, women from the ethnic Pashtun-dominated region began protesting alongside men in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah on Tuesday, saying that they would later march to a Taliban-controlled district to demand an end to the war."I lost my son in one of these explosions and his family are without any support. I am asking the Taliban to accept our demand for peace," said Khial Bibi, one of the participants at the women's tent.The protest did not involve government officials or politicians and was a "pure people's movement," said Qais Hashemi, a male protester.