January 23 2018
|
Shevat, 7, 5778
|
Afghanistan reports two bird flu outbreaks

By REUTERS
January 23, 2018 16:11




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - Afghanistan has reported two outbreaks of a highly contagious bird flu virus, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday, citing a report from the Afghan agriculture ministry.

The H5 virus was detected in a backyard in Kabul where it killed 6 birds and in the Bagrami village nearby, where it killed 15, the Paris-based OIE said in a report posted on its website.

No details were given on the virus and on the type of birds involved.


