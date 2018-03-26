March 26 2018
After four hours, police conclude Netanyahu questioning

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 26, 2018 13:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Police concluded their day of questioning with Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu Monday afternoon after four hours of interrogations. Netanyahu was questioned in the corruption probe known as Case 4000 in his Jerusalem residence before meeting this afternoon with the French and German foreign ministers.

Netanyahu's wife Sara and their son Yair, were separately questioned at the police headquarters in Lod.

The three family members are suspected of demanding positive coverage by Hebrew news site Walla!. The site allegedly provided the desired coverage in exchange for roughly a billion shekels in the form of government benefits to its parent company Bezeq.


