February 08 2018
|
Shevat, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

After settling dispute, Israel appoints new ambassador to Jordan

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 8, 2018 10:49




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Foreign Ministry of Israel's Appointment Committee has appointed senior Israeli diplomat Amir Weissbrod as the country's next ambassador to Jordan.

Currently the head of the Foreign Ministry's Middle East Bureau, Weissbrod has held positions in Morocco, Jordan and the United Nations.

Israel has been without an ambassador in Amman since July 2017 when an Israeli guard, Ziv Moyal, shot dead two Jordanians, Mohammed Jawawdeh and Bashar Hamarneh.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said at the time that Moyal acted in self-defense after being stabbed with a screwdriver by 17-year-old Jawawdeh.

Israel's ambassador at the time, Einat Schlein, and the entire embassy staff were returned to Israel amid rising tensions between the countries.

In January, Israel strongly apologized for the incident and announced that the embassy would "return to full activity immediately."


Related Content

Breaking news
February 8, 2018
Attempted stabbing of soldier in West Bank

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 24
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut