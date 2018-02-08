After settling dispute, Israel appoints new ambassador to Jordan

The Foreign Ministry of Israel's Appointment Committee has appointed senior Israeli diplomat Amir Weissbrod as the country's next ambassador to Jordan.



Currently the head of the Foreign Ministry's Middle East Bureau, Weissbrod has held positions in Morocco, Jordan and the United Nations.



Israel has been without an ambassador in Amman since July 2017 when an Israeli guard, Ziv Moyal, shot dead two Jordanians, Mohammed Jawawdeh and Bashar Hamarneh.



Israel’s Foreign Ministry said at the time that Moyal acted in self-defense after being stabbed with a screwdriver by 17-year-old Jawawdeh.



Israel's ambassador at the time, Einat Schlein, and the entire embassy staff were returned to Israel amid rising tensions between the countries.



In January, Israel strongly apologized for the incident and announced that the embassy would "return to full activity immediately."

