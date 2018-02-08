February 08 2018
|
Shevat, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Aftershocks rattle Taiwan as quake toll rises to nine, 62 missing

By REUTERS
February 8, 2018 04:17




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



HUALIEN. Taiwan - Aftershocks hampered rescue efforts on Thursday as emergency personnel combed through collapsed buildings in search of survivors after a powerful earthquake killed at least nine people near Taiwan's popular tourist city of Hualien.



Nervous residents endured a series of aftershocks, including a 5.7 quake late on Wednesday and smaller tremors early on Thursday.



The coastal city of Hualien was hit by a magnitude 6.4 quake just before midnight (1600 GMT) on Tuesday that killed nine people and injured 265. Four buildings collapsed, officials said, and about 62 people were still missing.



It was initially feared as many as 150 people may have been missing in the rubble. The death toll had been put at seven overnight.



Many of the missing were believed to be trapped in a 12-story residential building that was tilting at a 45-degree angle. Tenants and their furniture were flung across their apartments in the damaged building.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 8, 2018
More than 100 pro-Syrian forces killed after thwarted attack

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 24
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut