March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Aid convoy retreats from Syria's Douma due to insecurity

By REUTERS
March 5, 2018 23:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - A humanitarian aid convoy turned back from Douma in the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta on Monday after shelling in the town, coinciding with mortars fired on the capital Damascus, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

"The team is safe, but given the security situation a decision was taken to go back for now. They off-loaded as much as possible given the current situation on the ground," ICRC spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet said in Geneva.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 6, 2018
Kahlon threatens to quit if Knesset budget not approved by Passover

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 23
    Haifa
  • 19 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut