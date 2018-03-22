Air India flight via Saudi Arabia set to land in Israel at 21:45 IST

The Air India flight which made history on Thursday by flying over Saudi Arabia on its way to Israel is set to land at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv at 21:45 on Thursday evening.



Culture Minister Yariv Levin will greet the passengers who made the journey over Saudi Territory.



The passage of a plane over Saudi Arabia en route to Israel marks the end of a 70-year overflight ban.



Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel and the usage of its airspace for the route could reflect a thawing of ties between Israel and the Gulf Arab state, both close US allies.





Share on facebook Share on twitter