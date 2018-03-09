March 09 2018
Air strikes hit town in Syria's eastern Ghouta

By REUTERS
March 9, 2018 11:20
BEIRUT - A witness and a war monitoring group said warplanes struck Douma in Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta enclave on Friday just as aid agencies prepared to deliver food to the town.

A resident in Douma and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the planes were still circling in the skies. An emergency aid convoy crossed front lines into the rebel enclave and was headed for Douma, Red Cross officials said shortly beforehand.


