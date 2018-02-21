February 21 2018
|
Adar, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Premium

Alabama policeman killed trying to apprehend murder suspect

By REUTERS
February 21, 2018 13:32
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A police officer in Mobile, Alabama was shot and killed as he was attempting to apprehend a murder suspect late on Tuesday, local media reported.

Justin Billa was wounded in Toulminville, a neighborhood west of downtown Mobile, when he and other officers approached the home of Robert Hollie, who was suspected in the homicide of his ex-wife earlier in the day, a local NBC affiliate reported.

Billa was rushed to the hospital where he died, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told a local Fox affiliate.

Police returned fire and Hollie was found dead inside the home about three hours later, Fox10 News reported.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 21, 2018
Poll: Israelis would still vote Likud into power

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    11 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut