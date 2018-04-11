April 11 2018
Nisan, 26, 5778
Algerian military plane with more than 100 on board crashes, several dead

By REUTERS
April 11, 2018 11:46
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ALGIERS - An Algerian military plane crashed near an airport outside the capital Algiers, killing several people on Wednesday, local media and a witness said.

More than 100 military personnel were on board the plane when it came down near Boufarik airport, local channel Ennahar TV reported. There was no immediate confirmation from authorities.



Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.

The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage.


