March 16 2018
|
Adar, 29, 5778
|
All aboard killed in U.S. helicopter crash in Iraq

By REUTERS
March 16, 2018 13:58
WASHINGTON - All personnel aboard a U.S. military helicopter carrying American service members were killed in a crash in western Iraq, the U.S. Central Command said on Friday.

The Thursday crash does not appear to be a result of enemy activity and is under investigation, the command said in a statement. It did not provide the number of people killed or any other details. A U.S. military official told Reuters on Thursday the U.S. HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter was carrying seven people.


