Ambassador Haley: After 6 diplomatic attempts, 'we acted' in Syria

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Saturday that the US had acted with its allies France and Britain only after they had exhausted their diplomatic tools.



"The Syrian regime has forced us to take action," she said, denying Russian and Syrian claims that the Assad regime bears no responsibility for the various chemical weapons attacks. She also shot down Russian claims that the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma was "fake news."



