April 14 2018
|
Nisan, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Ambassador Haley: After 6 diplomatic attempts, 'we acted' in Syria

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 14, 2018 18:34
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Saturday that the US had acted with its allies France and Britain only after they had exhausted their diplomatic tools.

"The Syrian regime has forced us to take action," she said, denying Russian and Syrian claims that the Assad regime bears no responsibility for the various chemical weapons attacks. She also shot down Russian claims that the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma was "fake news." 


Related Content

Breaking news
April 14, 2018
France says Syria's capacity to produce chemical weapons considerably weakened

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 34
    Elat
    16 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut