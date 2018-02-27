February 27 2018
|
Adar, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

American tourist arrested after woman dismembered in Japan

By REUTERS
February 27, 2018 09:18
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

TOKYO - A US tourist has been arrested in Japan after a local woman he met through a dating app went missing earlier this month, her body believed to have been dismembered and scattered across several locations in western Japan, according to media.

Police arrested the 26-year-old man last week on suspicion of confining the woman, who had been reported missing since February 16, media said. They later found what appeared to be the woman's head inside a suitcase at a flat the man had booked in Osaka through a private holiday rental site, media said.

Media did not name the woman but cited police sources as saying she was 27 years old and from Sanda city, in neighboring Hyogo prefecture. The news reports said she had told a friend she had planned to meet a man she had become acquainted with through a social networking app before going missing.

Security camera footage showed the woman and a man believed to be the suspect meeting in Osaka and entering a flat together on February 16, media said. Separate footage also showed the man leaving the building alone multiple times carrying a large bag, media said.

When contacted by Reuters, a Hyogo prefecture police official confirmed the location and times the torso, legs and arms were found but provided no further details on the case.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 27, 2018
Turkey will not swap Czech suspects for Syrian Kurdish leader held in Prague

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 14
    Jerusalem
    9 - 17
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    10 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut