Anti-Jewish sentiment 'becoming more common in Britain,' group says

LONDON - Anti-Jewish sentiment is generally becoming more commonplace in Britain, a charity that provides security advice to the country's Jewish communities said on Thursday.



The Community Security Trust (CST) said better recording and publicity around alleged anti-Jewish sentiment in the opposition Labour Party was partly to blame for a record number of antisemitic incidents in Britain last year but also warned it reflected a general rise in anti-Semitism.



"Hatred is rising and Jewish people are suffering as a result," said David Delew, chief executive of the CST, which helps protect Britain's estimated 270,000 Jews.



"It appears that the factors that led to a general, sustained high level of antisemitic incidents in 2016 have continued throughout much of 2017."



There were 1,382 antisemitic incidents nationwide in 2017, a three percent increase from the year before which had been the previous highest annual number recorded by the CST since it began its monitoring program in 1984.



There was a 34 percent rise in the number of violent antisemitic assaults to 145 but most incidents related to verbal abuse of Jews in public who were identifiable from their religious clothing, school uniform or jewelry.



Share on facebook Share on twitter