Arab-Israeli High Committee calls for protests after 18 Gazans killed

Arab-Israeli High Committee called for widespread protests within Israel after Israeli security forces used snipers to control a 30,000-person protest near the border fence on Friday.



Eighteen Palestinian protesters were killed and over a thousand injured.



Hamas confirmed that five of the dead protesters were members of its armed wing.



The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that live rounds were used only in cases when protesters attempted to breach the border fence or harm Israeli soldiers.



Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman confronted criticism over the decision to use live rounds by saying "a choir of hypocrites, do they think Hamas was arranging a Woodstok and we should have delivered [to the protesters] flowers?"



