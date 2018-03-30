Arab-Israeli human rights group protest IDF usage of snipers

Arab-Israeli human rights group Adalah said that: ''the usage by the Israeli army of nearly 100 snipers against the Gazan protesters is illegal'' in a statement to the press released on Friday.



The Israeli-based human rights group communicated this concern with the Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, claiming that to open fire on unarmed protesters is in violation of international legal norms.



Channel 10 reported on Friday that IDF snipers were used to prevent IEDs from being placed near the security fence and shooting on IDF posts.



Pointing to the October 2000 events in Israel as an example, Adalah argued that live fire ''can not be used to disperse a crowd''.



Maj.Gen. Eyal Zamir who is the GOC of the Southern Command said the IDF is ''identifying attempts to carry out terror attacks under the disguise of riots.''

Zamir urged Gazans to stay away and warned Hamas against following this course of actions.This is an ongoing event.