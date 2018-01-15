January 15 2018
|
Tevet, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Armed group clashes shut airport in Libyan capital

By REUTERS
January 15, 2018 11:42




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

TRIPOLI - Clashes broke out around Mitiga airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, causing the suspension of all flights.

Heavy gunfire could be heard from the center of the capital and Mitiga airport said all flights had been suspended until further notice.

The fighting pitted the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), one of the most powerful groups in the city, against a rival group based in Tripoli's Tajoura neighborhood.

Rada acts as an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit and controls Mitiga airport and a large prison next to it.

It is occasionally targeted by rivals whose members it has arrested.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 15, 2018
IDF exercise in North Israel to occur on Tuesday

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    10 - 16
    Haifa
  • 13 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut