Arson attack rips through office of Russian human rights group

MOSCOW - Two masked men set fire to the office of one of Russia's biggest human rights groups in southern Russia on Wednesday, an arson attack which the group, Memorial, said was part of a campaign to drive it from the region.



CCTV of the incident showed the men setting a ladder against the red brick building in Nazran, a town in the Russian region of Ingushetia which borders Chechnya, in the early hours of the morning and sparks leaping from its windows shortly afterwards.



Pictures of the office after the fire showed its blackened interior strewn with fire-damaged debris. Memorial said documents and office equipment had been destroyed.



Share on facebook Share on twitter