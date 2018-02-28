February 28 2018
|
Adar, 13, 5778
|
At least 10 people killed in Egyptian train crash

By REUTERS
February 28, 2018 14:44
CAIRO - At least 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured in a train crash on Wednesday in Egypt's northern province of Beheira, the health ministry said.



Two passenger carriages separated from one train and collided with a cargo train, the official news agency MENA said, citing the provincial security director.



Egyptians have long complained that successive governments have failed to enforce basic safety measures for the railways. A string of crashes have further inflamed public anger over the antiquated transport network.



A collision in August killed 42 people and injured more than 100 people.


