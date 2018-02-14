February 14 2018
|
Shevat, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

At least 19 migrants killed, up to 79 injured in road accident in Libya

By REUTERS
February 14, 2018 12:32




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BENGHAZI, Libya - At least 19 illegal migrants were killed on Wednesday and up to 79 injured in a road accident in the Libyan city of Bani Walid, a military source said.

Among the dead were Somalis and Eritreans who had been travelling in a truck packed with migrants, the source said. No more details were immediately available.

Bani Walid, located south of Tripoli, is a hub for smugglers to bring migrants from Libya's southern sub-Saharan neighbours to the coast from where they are shipped by boat to Italy.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 14, 2018
New poll favors Netanyahu's Likud for next election

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 14
    Jerusalem
    11 - 16
    Haifa
  • 15 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut