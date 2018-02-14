At least 19 migrants killed, up to 79 injured in road accident in Libya

BENGHAZI, Libya - At least 19 illegal migrants were killed on Wednesday and up to 79 injured in a road accident in the Libyan city of Bani Walid, a military source said.



Among the dead were Somalis and Eritreans who had been travelling in a truck packed with migrants, the source said. No more details were immediately available.



Bani Walid, located south of Tripoli, is a hub for smugglers to bring migrants from Libya's southern sub-Saharan neighbours to the coast from where they are shipped by boat to Italy.



