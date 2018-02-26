February 26 2018
|
Adar, 11, 5778
|
At least 30 killed in eastern Ghouta in 48 hours; aid convoys ready

By REUTERS
February 26, 2018 20:29
GENEVA - Military operations have killed at least 30 people, including women and children, in Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta in the last 48 hours, while shelling on Damascus continues from the rebel-held area, a United Nations spokeswoman said on Monday.

"The United Nations has mobilized and is ready to immediately support life-saving aid convoys to several areas in eastern Ghouta as soon as conditions allow, as well as hundreds of medical evacuations," Linda Tom, a UN humanitarian spokeswoman in Damascus, said in emailed comments.


