At least one dead, several injured in Colorado shooting

At least one officer was killed and "multiple" sheriff's deputies were injured on Sunday morning after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance near Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.



The office also tweeted that the suspect was shot and believed dead, and was no longer considered a threat.



The injured deputies were responding to a call of shots fired in a residential area in Douglas County, about 10 miles south of Denver, around 6 a.m. local time. At least one deputy was injured, said Jason Blanchard, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.



