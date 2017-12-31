December 31 2017
|
Tevet, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

At least one dead, several injured in Colorado shooting

By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
December 31, 2017 19:00




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

At least one officer was killed and "multiple" sheriff's deputies were injured on Sunday morning after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance near Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The office also tweeted that the suspect was shot and believed dead, and was no longer considered a threat.

The injured deputies were responding to a call of shots fired in a residential area in Douglas County, about 10 miles south of Denver, around 6 a.m. local time. At least one deputy was injured, said Jason Blanchard, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

For the full story, click here.


Related Content

Breaking news
December 31, 2017
Iran protests resume, social media footage shows

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    9 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 21
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut