Attorney General seeks to indict Sarah Netanyahu

Wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu, likely to face indiction reported channel two news Friday evening.



Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will seek to indict Ms. Netanyahu regarding the Prime Ministers official residency. Ms. Netanyahu is alleged to have concealed the fact that the Prime Ministers residency employs a cook in order to order expensive meals from various restaurants.



As the residency already employs a cook, if true, it would mean Ms. Netanyahu knowingly lied. A final decision has still not been made. This event allegedly occurred between the dates of September 2010 and March 2013. The net worth of food order during this time is 359,000 shekels, paid for by the State of Israel.



