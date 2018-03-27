March 27 2018
Nisan, 11, 5778
Australia to expel two Russian diplomats over UK nerve agent attack

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 01:38
SYDNEY - Australia is expelling two Russian diplomats in response to a nerve agent attack in England that the British government has blamed on Moscow, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday.

The United States said on Monday it would expel 60 Russian diplomats, joining governments across Europe in punishing the Kremlin.

"Together with the United Kingdom and other allies and partners, Australia is taking action in response to the recent nerve agent attack in Salisbury, UK," Turnbull announced in a statement.

"Two Russian diplomats identified as undeclared intelligence officers will be expelled by the Australian Government for actions inconsistent with their status, pursuant to the Vienna Conventions."


