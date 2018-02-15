February 15 2018
|
Shevat, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Australian PM to ban affairs between ministers and staff

By REUTERS
February 15, 2018 08:17




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday said ministers will be banned from sexual relationships with staff under a new code of conduct to be enacted in the wake of his deputy admitting to an extramarital affair with a staffer.

"Ministers, regardless of whether they are married or single, must not engage in sexual relations with staff," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

"In 2018, it is not acceptable for a minister to have a sexual relationship with somebody who works for them. It is a very bad workplace practice. And everybody knows that no good comes of it."


Related Content

Breaking news
February 15, 2018
Large-scale overnight operation in Yatta (West Bank), 16 suspects detained

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    14 - 20
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut