January 12 2018
|
Tevet, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Austrian president seeks to reassure Holocaust survivors on government

By REUTERS
January 11, 2018 18:01




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

VIENNA - Austria's president pledged to be vigilant against anti-Semitism and xenophobia on Thursday after a Holocaust survivors group expressed concern about the new government that includes a far-right party founded by former Nazis.

Last month the Freedom Party (FPO) entered government as the junior coalition partner to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservatives after a parliamentary election in which both pledged to stop illegal immigration and to fight radical Islam.

"For me, the coalition with the far-right FPO... poses a danger for Austria," 94-year-old Austrian Holocaust survivor Aba Lewit said in an open letter published by the Austrian Mauthausen Committee, which represents survivors of the Mauthausen concentration camp in northern Austria.

"I will work to ensure for the duration of my tenure that destructive nationalism, xenophobia, right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism have no place in Austria," President Alexander Van der Bellen replied.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 12, 2018
Report: Trump questions taking immigrants from 'sh*thole countries'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 26
    Elat
    12 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut