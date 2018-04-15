April 15 2018
|
Nisan, 30, 5778
|
Austria's Kurz calls for resumption of Syrian peace talks in Vienna

By REUTERS
April 15, 2018 18:22
ZURICH - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called for a resumption of Syrian peace talks, which took place in Vienna in 2015, to halt the bloodshed in the devastated country.



Kurz said no military solution appeared possible in the conflict which had already caused massive suffering for the Syrian people.



"After the shocking use of chemical weapons on April 7 and the recent Western military action in Syria, it is now the order of the day to remember reason and to press ahead with the diplomatic peace process with all necessary vigor," Kurz said in a statement on Sunday.



"The Syrian population had already suffered too much with over 400,000 deaths and over five million refugees outside Syria."



Kurz said there could be no military solution to the conflict and therefore appealed "to all responsible actors" to continue the peace talks of the 'International Syria Support Group' took place between 20 different groups in Vienna in 2015.


