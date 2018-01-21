Avalanche in southern Turkey kills 2, injures 7

January 21 2018
By REUTERS
January 21, 2018




ANKARA - An avalanche in Turkey's southeastern province of Bitlis killed two soldiers and injured another seven during a military operation, hospital sources said.

The avalanche fell on the team of soldiers, the daily Hurriyet said, adding that three soldiers were still missing. It said search and rescue teams were carrying out efforts to find the soldiers.

Southeastern Turkey is scene to decades of fighting between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Turkish security forces. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union.


