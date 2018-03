Rocket sirens were sounded in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council on Sunday. A second and third round of sirens was heard in Ashkelon Industrial Zone, Or Haner, Yad Mordechai, Sderot and the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council



There have been reports of Iron dome interceptions over Ashkelon.



The cause of the siren is under investigation.





This is a developing story.



