March 03 2018
|
Adar, 16, 5778
|
Bahrain says seized arms network created by Iranian Revolutionary Guards

By REUTERS
March 3, 2018 16:09
DUBAI - Bahrain said on Saturday it had rounded up 116 members of an armed network established and supported by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, suspected of plotting attacks on Bahraini government officials and security forces.

Iran's foreign ministry could not immediately be reached for comment. But Iran has denied similar charges in the past.

The interior ministry in Bahrain said in a statement that investigators found sites used by the militants to manufacture and store explosives intended to be used for "terrorist attacks."


