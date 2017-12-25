December 25 2017
Bahraini court sentences 6 to death on terror charges

By REUTERS
December 25, 2017 13:52




DUBAI - A Bahraini military court sentenced six Shi'ite Muslim men to death and revoked their citizenship after they were convicted on charges of forming a terrorist cell and plotting to assassinate a military official, Bahrain news agency BNA reported on Monday.

The men, including one soldier, were accused of several militant attacks and of attempting to assassinate a commander of the Bahraini army, BNA said.

The court sentenced seven other people linked to the case to seven years in jail and revoked their citizenship, while five others were acquitted, BNA added, quoting a state prosecution statement.

BNA said the 18 men involved in the case include eight who were convicted in absentia, having fled to Iraq and Iran. It was not clear which of the absent eight were sentenced to death and which to jail.

Bahrain accuses mainly Shi'ite Iran of stoking militancy in the kingdom, a strategic island where the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet is based, charges Tehran denies. Bahrain has a Shi'ite Muslim majority population but is ruled by a Sunni royal family.

The rulings are subject to appeal, the statement said.


