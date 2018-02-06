Bannon will not testify before House committee on Tuesday

WASHINGTON - Former White House senior strategist Steve Bannon will not testify before the Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, two sources said on Monday, despite a subpoena requiring him to appear.



The panel wants Bannon to testify as part of its investigation of allegations that Russia sought to influence the 2016 presidential election in the United States, following up on his Jan. 16 appearance that failed to satisfy some members of the committee.



Representative Mike Conaway, a senior Republican committee member, told reporters on Monday he expected Bannon to comply with a subpoena and answer questions on Tuesday.



But two sources familiar with the situation said he would not appear, which could leave Bannon facing a charge of contempt of Congress.



Bannon could not immediately be reached for comment.



Share on facebook Share on twitter