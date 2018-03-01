Bennett on Haredi draft: 'Show responsibility and avoid unnecessary ego games'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett released a statement addressing the issue of Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription on Thursday, saying that "We have a good national government and its stability is very important. Therefore, I call on both sides [of the debate] to show responsibility and avoid unnecessary ego games."



He added that "there is a solution [in the form of] a moderate and balanced recruitment plan for the ultra-Orthodox that will enable us to continue to govern Israel in a stately manner and with good judgment."



