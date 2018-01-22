January 22 2018
Shevat, 6, 5778
Bomb in market in Thailand's south kills 3, wounds 18

By REUTERS
January 22, 2018 04:00




Breaking news



BANGKOK - A motorcycle bomb exploded in a market in Thailand's southern Yala province on Monday, killing three people and wounding 18, a spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) said.



The mostly Muslim provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala in Thailand's far south are home to a long-running insurgency by ethnic Malay Muslims fighting for autonomy in which more than 6,000 people have been killed since 2004.



"The criminals put a bomb in a motorcycle and placed it next to a market cart. The force of the explosion caused three people to lose their lives," ISOC spokesman Pramote Prom-in said. The ISOC is a government security force that operates in the region.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack.


