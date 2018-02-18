Border Police arrest Palestinian armed with automatic weapon

A 19-year-old Palestinian brandishing an automatic weapon was arrested near a military court in the West Bank, Israel Police announced on Sunday.



Police units spotted the suspect and when searching him seized the weapon before it was used and the area outside the court was closed until border police finished dealing with the incident.



The suspect was transferred for questioning by police, and police said security measures remain in the area to "prevent terrorist attacks."



There have been six arrests near the court since the beginning of the year and similar arrests occured in October 2017.



Share on facebook Share on twitter