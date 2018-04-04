Britain: Russian proposal for joint Salisbury probe 'perverse'





THE HAGUE - The British delegation to the global chemical weapons body on Wednesday dismissed a Russian proposal for a joint UK-Russia investigation into the Salisbury poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal as "perverse."

"Is it a diversionary tactic, and yet more disinformation designed to evade the questions the Russians authorities must answer," the UK delegation said in a tweet during a special meeting at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.