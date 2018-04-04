April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Britain: Russian proposal for joint Salisbury probe 'perverse'

By REUTERS
April 4, 2018 12:25
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



THE HAGUE - The British delegation to the global chemical weapons body on Wednesday dismissed a Russian proposal for a joint UK-Russia investigation into the Salisbury poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal as "perverse."

"Is it a diversionary tactic, and yet more disinformation designed to evade the questions the Russians authorities must answer," the UK delegation said in a tweet during a special meeting at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 4, 2018
Serbian court jails seven for recruiting, financing militants in Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 26
    Jerusalem
    14 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 32
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut