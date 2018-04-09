April 09 2018
Nisan, 24, 5778
Britain says full range of options on the table after Syria attack

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 13:42
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Britain and France have agreed that a full range of options should be on the table in response to reports of a poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma which killed dozens of people on Saturday, London's Foreign Office said.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson spoke to his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier on Monday, ahead of an emergency session of the United Nations.

"The Foreign Secretary underlined the urgent need to investigate what had happened in Douma and to ensure a strong and robust international response," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"They agreed that today's meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York would be an important next step in determining the international response and that a full range of options should be on the table."


