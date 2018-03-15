Britain to let international body check its poison findings

BERLIN - Britain is working on giving independent international experts the opportunity to check its conclusion that a critically ill Russian former spy was poisoned by a Russian-made nerve agent, its foreign minister said.



In an article for Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, extracts from which were published on Thursday, Boris Johnson wrote that government and police were working on giving the Hague, Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) the ability to do so.



"(We are working) to give them the opportunity to confirm our analysis independently," he wrote, echoing comments he made earlier in the day.



