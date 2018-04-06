April 06 2018
Nisan, 21, 5778
Britain: up to daughter of poisoned ex-spy to allow Russia consular access

By REUTERS
April 6, 2018 05:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

UNITED NATIONS - Britain's U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce said on Thursday that a Russian request for consular access had been conveyed to Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain last month along with her ex-Russian agent father Sergei, and "we await her response."

"We have received a request from the Russian consulate. We have conveyed it to Yulia Skripal and we await her response," Pierce told a UN Security Council meeting on the nerve agent attack, which was called by Russia.

"Ms. Skripal's own wishes need to be taken into account," she said.


