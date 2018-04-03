April 03 2018
Nisan, 18, 5778
Britain wants 'proportionate' response to Russia after spy poisoning

By REUTERS
April 3, 2018 14:01
LONDON - Britain is looking for a "proportionate way" to respond to the threat posed by Russia, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday, after a retired Russian army official said the poisoning of a former spy could start a new world war.

"We need to respond in a proportionate way to this aggressive behavior from Russia and that's what we're doing," the spokesman said when asked if there was a real risk of triggering a war.

Evgeny Buzhinsky, a retired lieutenant general, was quoted in British newspapers on Tuesday as saying the fallout of the attack could trigger "the last war in the history of mankind."

