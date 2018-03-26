March 26 2018
|
Nisan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Britain welcomes EU support on spy attack, states to decide action vs. Russia

By REUTERS
March 26, 2018 13:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Britain welcomes the support shown at a summit last week by other EU countries over an attack on a former Russian spy, but it is up to them if they decide to take further action against Moscow, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

"You saw at the European Council a very positive response from our partners who said they agreed with the UK's assessment. In terms of decisions which countries may choose to take when they're planning further action, that's obviously a matter for them," he told reporters in response to a question about several EU countries saying they plan to expel Russian diplomats.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 26, 2018
Russian investigators find safety violations at site of deadly fire

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 27
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 28
    Haifa
  • 23 - 33
    Elat
    18 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut