March 19 2018
|
Nisan, 3, 5778
|
Britain will comment on Russian vote after observer mission reports

By REUTERS
March 19, 2018 13:39
LONDON - Britain will comment on the outcome of Russia's weekend election when it has seen an assessment made by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's observation mission, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

"The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights has deployed an election observation mission to Russia and we will await their assessment before we make any comment," the spokesman told reporters, adding that Britain's National Security Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss any further steps in a growing diplomatic crisis.


