March 23 2018
|
Nisan, 7, 5778
|
Britain's May welcomes EU support over Russian role in spy attack

By REUTERS
March 23, 2018 04:15
BRUSSELS - British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed the support offered by other European Union leaders on Friday when they agreed with London's assessment that it was highly likely that Moscow was behind nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy.

"I welcome the fact that the EU Council has agreed with the UK government's assessment that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attempted murder that took place on the streets of Salisbury, and that there is no plausible alternative explanation," May told reporters.

"The threat that Russia poses respects no borders and it is a threat to our values. And it is right that here in the EU Council we are standing together to uphold those values."


