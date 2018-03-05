March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
British PM May to raise concerns over Yemen to Saudi during visit

By REUTERS
March 5, 2018 13:38
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May will raise Britain's concerns over the humanitarian situation in Yemen with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he visits the country later this week, her spokesman said on Monday.

"What you can expect her (May) to do is to raise our concerns at the humanitarian situation there," the spokesman told reporters.

"She will acknowledge the steps taken recently by Saudi Arabia to address the crisis but stress the importance of full and unfettered humanitarian and commercial access, including through the ports."


