January 12 2018
|
Tevet, 25, 5778
|
British PM May's spokesman: President Trump is welcome in London

By REUTERS
January 12, 2018 13:43




US President Donald Trump is welcome in London and has accepted an invitation to visit, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday, after Trump cancelled a trip to Britain scheduled for next month to open a new embassy.

"The invitation has been extended and accepted," the spokesman said, adding that no date had been confirmed for the visit. "The US is one of our oldest and most valued allies and our strong and deep partnership will endure."


