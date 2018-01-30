January 30 2018
|
Shevat, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

CIA director expects Russia will try to target US mid-term elections

By REUTERS
January 30, 2018 09:50




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - CIA Director Mike Pompeo said he expects Russia will target US mid-term elections later this year as part of the Kremlin's attempt to influence domestic politics across the West.

In an interview with the BBC, Pompeo also said that North Korea might have the ability to strike the United States with nuclear missiles "in a handful of months."

He said the threat from Russia would not go away and asked if Russia would try to influence the mid-term elections later this year, he said: "Of course. I have every expectation that they will continue to try and do that."

"But I am confident that America will be able to have a free and fair election. That we'll push back in a way that is sufficiently robust that the impact they have on our election won't be great."

Pompeo also said China was trying to steal US information.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 30, 2018
Reports: Palestinian killed by IDF fire during West Bank protests

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    8 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 21
    Elat
    9 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut