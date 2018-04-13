April 13 2018
|
Nisan, 28, 5778
|
COGAT: Priorities of Hamas are obvious and the Gazans rank last

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 13, 2018 13:24
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

COGAT, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, posted a video on Twitter of an incident showing a Gaza resident stuck under the wheels of a car, writing, "When someone leaps under the wheels of a car, calls out for help and no one answers, the situation is clearly dire."

"Hamas is torturing the residents of #Gaza and is taking their tax money to make matters worse. The priorities of Hamas are obvious and the Gazans rank last," the office said on Twitter.


