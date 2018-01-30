January 30 2018
|
Shevat, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

COGAT chief ‘amazed’ by EU disinterest in missing Israeli soldiers

By
January 30, 2018 18:33




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai said to EU diplomats on Wednesday: “I’m amazed by your lack of concern and action to solve the humanitarian issue of deceased IDF soldiers [held] in the Gaza strip.”

Mordechai complained that no one in the EU, he said, “opened his mouth to speak” about the two Israeli fallen soldiers Lt. Hadar Goldin and Sgt. Oron Shaul who were killed in 2014 during operation Protective Edge by Hamas militants who took their remains with them.

Nor, he said, is the EU acting to help two Israeli citizens currently being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Mordechai demanded that the 28 EU diplomats and dozens of other diplomats present pressure the terroristic entity Hamas and the Palestinian Authority” and honor international law.

Mordechai spoke at a special meeting dealing with EU political and security concerns


Related Content

Breaking news
January 30, 2018
Reports: Palestinian killed by IDF fire during West Bank protests

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    8 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 21
    Elat
    9 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut