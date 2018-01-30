COGAT chief ‘amazed’ by EU disinterest in missing Israeli soldiers

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai said to EU diplomats on Wednesday: “I’m amazed by your lack of concern and action to solve the humanitarian issue of deceased IDF soldiers [held] in the Gaza strip.”



Mordechai complained that no one in the EU, he said, “opened his mouth to speak” about the two Israeli fallen soldiers Lt. Hadar Goldin and Sgt. Oron Shaul who were killed in 2014 during operation Protective Edge by Hamas militants who took their remains with them.



Nor, he said, is the EU acting to help two Israeli citizens currently being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Mordechai demanded that the 28 EU diplomats and dozens of other diplomats present pressure the terroristic entity Hamas and the Palestinian Authority” and honor international law.



Mordechai spoke at a special meeting dealing with EU political and security concerns



