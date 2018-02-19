COGAT chief warns Hamas against 'throwing stones from a glass house'

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai released a short video on social media in which he called on the people of Gaza to end demonstrations near the Gaza-Israeli border and "to "go and demonstrate outside the houses of Hamas leaders."



Mordechai added that violent confrontations between Gazans and IDF soldiers are "putting those who participate in them at risk" and promised that the IDF will deal with any provocations harshly.



"The children of the Hamas leadership don't go near the fence," he said, "you should know that they are using you to get the job done."



He also warned the Hamas leadership that "people who live in glass houses should not throw stones."









Share on facebook Share on twitter