BEIRUT - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday that calm has prevailed in Syria's eastern Ghouta since midnight, as a five-hour truce called by Russia started at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT).



The UK-based war monitor said there was calm across towns and villages in the rebel enclave, except for brief shelling that hit the town of Douma before the ceasefire began.



